CLOSE
National
HomeNational

“Yall Not Tired Yet?” National Mall Monuments Vandalized During Protests In Washington D.C.

As Black Lives Matter protests spread across the country, the outrage of the death of George Floyd grows. Protestors in Washington D.C. spray paint messages on many different monuments on the National Mall in support of the recent events.

Remember you can always take Magic 95.9 with you wherever you go by listening live online or via our app.

The official National Mall and Memorial Parks, National Park Service Twitter page released photos and a statement:

“In the wake of last night’s demonstrations, there are numerous instances of vandalism to sites around the National Mall. For generations, the Mall has been our nation’s premier civic gathering space for non-violent demonstrations, and we ask individuals to carry on that tradition.”

Vandalism on the Lincoln Memorial says “Yall not tired yet?” and someone wrote “Do black vets count?” on The World War II Memorial.  WUSA9 stated that police arrested 18 people during the weekend protests and many of them were charged with felonies.

Protests across the country follow after the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

“Yall Not Tired Yet?” National Mall Monuments Vandalized During Protests In Washington D.C.  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

"Washington Week" , George Floyd

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
“Yall Not Tired Yet?” National Mall Monuments Vandalized…

Protestors are making sure their messages are being not only heard, but also seen.
06.01.20
The COVID-19 Death Toll Has Surpassed 100,000 In…

The coronavirus has officially claimed the lives of over 100,000 people in the United States over the span of four months.
05.29.20
Prosecutors Drop Charges Against Breonna Taylor’s Boyfriend Kenneth…

Prosecutors dropped attempted murder charges against Kenneth Walker, Taylor’s boyfriend who fired at officers as they entered their apartment in…
05.27.20
Man Who Filmed Ahmaud Arbery Shooting Charged With…

A third man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery.
05.22.20
That’s So Karen: White ’90 Day Fiancé’ Star…

Lisa Hamme took to Instagram Live to address accusations that she used racial slurs against her husband Usman Umar, an…
05.22.20
Arizona Gunman In Custody After He Films Himself…

20-year-old Armando Hernandez Jr. is now in custody after a shooting took place Wednesday (May 20) at Westgate Entertainment District…
05.22.20
Police Officer Handed Pink Slip For Saying It…

It's definitely not unfortunate this police officer lost his job for his racist comment.
05.22.20
NYC Mom Shows No Sympathy For Son Who…

A hard head makes a soft behind and college student Tarique Peters had to learn the hard way.
05.22.20
Arrest Made In Connection To Murder Investigation Of…

Georgia law enforcement authorities made an arrest on Monday which may be linked to the tragic deaths of Truvenia Campbell, 31,…
05.21.20
Johnson & Johnson Halting Sale Of Talcum Baby…

After decades of lawsuits and consumers claiming the talcum powder caused cancer, Johnson & Johnson has decided to discontinue sales…
05.21.20
Close