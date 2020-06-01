Daily Protests Planned in Baltimore In Response to George Floyd’s Death

UPDATE 6/1/2020 4 PM EST:

A protest is underway in downtown Baltimore in response to the killing of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died by the hands of police in Minnesota.

ORIGINAL:

Protestors are gathering at City Hall for a 4th day to bring awareness to police brutality following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Protestors beginning to gather outside City Hall this morning. City trucks still barricading area. @wjz pic.twitter.com/NCsRKMis8W — Amy Kawata TV (@AmyKawata) June 1, 2020

Demonstrations in Baltimore have remained fairly peaceful compared to the rest of the country. However, police did arrest 14 people following reports of damage to business and burglaries Saturday night.

Protestors expressed to CBS Baltimore that they plan to hit the streets daily to call for change.

