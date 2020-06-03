CLOSE
Charm City
Video Shows Protestors Turning In Violent ‘Agitator’ To Police

City and state leaders are applauding the actions of several protestors here in Baltimore.

According to Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison, CitiWatch video shows demonstrators turning in a violent “agitator” to cops.

Police said he set off fireworks in the crowd at 10:30 p.m. at Baltimore and South streets on Monday. The CitiWatch camera followed what happened next as several protestors tracked him down and turned him into police.

“I’m proud of the young people, proud of the citizens, the community organizers, I think Mayor Young did a great job,” Gov. Larry Hogan said.

Demonstrators have vowed to hit the streets daily, but said it would be done peacefully. The mayor and police commissioner said the above incident is one example of the effort by protesters to keep so-called agitators in check.

Source: WBAL-TV

