City and state leaders are applauding the actions of several protestors here in Baltimore.

Remember you can always take Magic 95.9 with you wherever you go by listening live online or via our app.

According to Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison, CitiWatch video shows demonstrators turning in a violent “agitator” to cops.

Police said he set off fireworks in the crowd at 10:30 p.m. at Baltimore and South streets on Monday. The CitiWatch camera followed what happened next as several protestors tracked him down and turned him into police.

“I’m proud of the young people, proud of the citizens, the community organizers, I think Mayor Young did a great job,” Gov. Larry Hogan said.

Demonstrators have vowed to hit the streets daily, but said it would be done peacefully. The mayor and police commissioner said the above incident is one example of the effort by protesters to keep so-called agitators in check.

See Also: Man Arrested & Charged With Shooting Of Baltimore Police Officer

See Also: Baltimore Police Officer Won’t Face Charges After Punching Woman, Body Camera Footage Released

Source: WBAL-TV

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Video Shows Protestors Turning In Violent ‘Agitator’ To Police was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Magic 95.9: