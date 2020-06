People Protest At Vince’s Crab House Over Owners Racist Comments

Protesters gathered today outside of Vince’s Crab House in Middle River.

According to WMAR, Facebook users uncovered racially insensitive comments made by the owner Vince Meyer.

In the comments, Meyer allegedly used the N-word and told another user “u would be a good slave if u had a better tan.”

He responded to the backlash in a Facebook video saying “I can’t apologize because nobody’s going to accept it, I think.”

Meyer says he was “demonized” and added “obviously my posts were offensive.” He estimates his business has a 75% Black customer base.

