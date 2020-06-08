CLOSE
Michael B. Jordan Calls Out Hollywood In Inspiring Speech to Protestors In LA

From Wakanda to LA, Killmonger trying to start that revolution one way or another...

Hollywood Talent Agencies March To Support Black Lives Matter Protests

Source: Rich Fury / Getty

With the Black Lives Matter protests continuing into their second week and garnering more support with every passing day, more and more celebrities have taken to the streets and social media to show their alignment with the movement.

Now Michael B. Jordan has become the latest big-name Hollywood actor to use his platform to not only address the racist American culture people of color have to endure across the board, but also deliver a powerful speech in which he demands Hollywood get with the times and treat Black people equally in the industry.

Speaking to protestors in Los Angeles, California, the Creed star called on Hollywood studios to “commit to Black hiring” and even suggested that he’d reconsider his relationships with his sponsors if he learns that they “have any financial ties to police.”

“Anybody that deals with me, if you have racist beliefs, if you have a racist bone in your body, if you’re not with me, if you don’t stand with me and people that look like me, you don’t need to be with me. I use my power to demand diversity but it’s time that studios and agencies … do so.”

This man isn’t playing. Maybe having him sit on that Wakanda throne instead of T’Challa wouldn’t have been so bad. Just sayin.’

He also committed to hiring private security firms instead of employing police from here on out. Po-9 ain’t gonna like that, b.

Peep Michael B. Jordan address protestors below.

