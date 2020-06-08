CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Bonnie Pointer Of The Pointer Sisters Dead at 69

Rest in powerful peace.

Bonnie Pointer Portrait Session

Source: Harry Langdon / Getty

Bonny Pointer, born Patricia Eva Porter, of the Pointer Sisters has passed away. She was 69.

Remember you can always take Magic 95.9 with you wherever you go by listening live online or via our app.

Pointer’s sister, Anita, confirmed her passing.

Reports TMZ:

The Grammy-winning Motown artist, who was originally part of the popular quartet group of sisters in the ’70s, died this morning. Her sister, Anita, tells TMZ, “It is with great sadness that I have to announce to the fans of The Pointer Sisters that my sister, Bonnie died this morning. Our family is devastated, on behalf of my siblings and I and the entire Pointer family, we ask for your prayers at this time.

Bonnie was one of the OG Pointer Sisters — which started out as a duo, with her as one of the leads — but eventually left the group in the mid-1970s to pursue a successful solo career. She’s perhaps best known for her cover of “Heaven Must Have Sent You.”

Anita continues, “Bonnie was my best friend and we talked every day, we never had a fight in our life, I already miss her and I will see her again one day.”

Bonnie had a prolific recording career under Motown Records — which signed her after she left TPS — cranking out 3 full albums and producing a number of singles too. Her disco rendition of ‘Heaven’ peaked at No. 11 on the Billboard’s Hot 100 chart.

Pointer earned a Grammy for the Pointer Sisters’ Country hit “Fairytale” in the Best Vocal by a Duo or Group category.

Bonnie actually left the group in 1977 to pursue a solo career. 

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Rest in power Bonnie Pointer.  

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VOaZbaPzdsk

Bonnie Pointer Of The Pointer Sisters Dead at 69  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Bonnie Pointer , Pointer Sisters

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Beware Of ‘Karen’s Husband’: Social Media Spotlights White…

Viral videos show that gender doesn't matter when it comes to racial profiling.
06.09.20
Landmark Police Reform Bill Addresses Funding, Chokeholds, Lynching…

House Democrats unveiled their sweeping new landmark legislation aimed at reforming the ways in which police departments enforce the nation's…
06.08.20
Father Slams Knee-On-Neck Arrest Of His Son As…

The graphic clip of Patrick Carroll sparks outrage.
06.05.20
Ahmaud Arbery’s Killers Called Him A “N*gger” After…

Hopefully these men are convicted and put away for life as we know anyone can get arrested for murdering an…
06.05.20
Election 2020: How To Register To Vote

Voters are looking forward to casting ballots in favor of or against the candidates of their choice. However, they won't…
06.04.20
Minneapolis Holds Memorial For George Floyd As Family,…

Minneapolis was set to honor the life of George Floyd more than a week after the unarmed 46-year-old Black man…
06.04.20
Obama Thanks Protesters, Encourages Young People To Take…

Our forever President Barack Obama addressed the nation during a virtual town hall event to offer some words of reassurance…
06.04.20
George Floyd’s Killer Cop Has Murder Charge Upgraded…

County Attorney Mike Freeman makes the announcement.
06.03.20
Louisville Mayor Fires Police Chief After Killing Black…

The police who killed black business owner David “BBQ Man” McAtee in Louisville and left his body outside for twelve hours…
06.04.20
Ella Jones Elected As First Black Woman, First…

Six years after police brutality stoked the fires that nearly brought the city to a halt with the tragic death…
06.04.20
Close