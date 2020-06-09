CLOSE
Sybil Wilkes
WATCH: What You Need To Know — June 9, 2020: The Turning Point — Defunding The Police — Democrats Seek Justice

1. May 25, 2020: An American Turning Point

What You Need To Know:

In just a little over two weeks, the world has turned upside down.

2. Defunding Police Departments: What Does It Mean?

What You Need To Know:

In recent weeks, the calls for “police defunding” have increased. While this has been an issue in the years following the murder of Michael Brown in Ferguson, MO, protesters and many city leaders around the country have increased the calls in the wake of George Floyd’s death by Minneapolis police.

3. Coronavirus Update: While Supporting Worldwide Protests, WHO Leaders Offer Ways To Stay Safe

What You Need To Know: 

During a media briefing in Geneva on Monday, the Director-General of the World Health Organization encouraged all protesters to protect themselves and others as they rally against racial injustice. 

4. Democrats Seek Justice in Policing Bill

What You Need To Know:

Leading Democrats took a knee for eight minutes and 46 seconds Monday morning before announcing their national police reform bill.

5. The Divine Nine Spotlight: Kappa Alpha Psi

What You Need To Know:

The Grand Polemarch [President] of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc., Reuben A. Shelton, III, Esq., issued the following statement regarding the latest developments in the death of Mr. George Floyd by the hands of Minneapolis police.

