Jeff Johnson 3 Things You Should Know About Fighting White Supremacy [WATCH]

Jeff Johnson speaks about three things we should know when fighting against white supremacy. Even though a lot of people are out protesting, doesn’t mean we all have to protest. He explains all of the different ways you can be apart of the movement without protesting.

Along with protesting, he says there need to be actual action plans behind what the people are fighting for and he shares what those plans look like.

