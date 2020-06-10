CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Coronavirus Updates: Dr. Collier Explains What Asymptomatic Means With COVID-19 [WATCH]

Just because the states are reopening, doesn’t mean coronavirus has disappeared.  Dr. Collier explains exactly what it means to be asymptomatic while carrying the virus. Numbers of deaths are declining but cases are still on the rise especially due to celebrating holidays with others and the current protests.

He debunks social media myths, answers questions, and stresses the importance of taking care of your immune system during this time.

 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. 

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Detroit Lions v Denver Broncos

List Of Celebrities With Coronavirus

18 photos Launch gallery

List Of Celebrities With Coronavirus

Continue reading List Of Celebrities With Coronavirus

List Of Celebrities With Coronavirus

The coronavirus does not discriminate against color, age, or societal status. As the days go by, more and more public figures are testing positive caught with the deadly coronavirus. Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). Below is the official list of celebs diagnosed with Coronavirus. WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Coronavirus Updates: Dr. Collier Explains What Asymptomatic Means With COVID-19 [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Videos
Latest
NASCAR Announces Confederate Flags Are Banned At All…

In a bold move, the sports league announces they are formally distancing themselves from the flag.
06.11.20
#WeAreOne for George Floyd [Exclusive Video]

It’s time to #REPRESENT that #WeAreOne. We have created a special video version of our Chairperson, Cathy Hughes’ “Reality Radio”…
06.10.20
Beware Of ‘Karen’s Husband’: Social Media Spotlights White…

Viral videos show that gender doesn't matter when it comes to racial profiling.
06.09.20
Landmark Police Reform Bill Addresses Funding, Chokeholds, Lynching…

House Democrats unveiled their sweeping new landmark legislation aimed at reforming the ways in which police departments enforce the nation's…
06.08.20
Father Slams Knee-On-Neck Arrest Of His Son As…

The graphic clip of Patrick Carroll sparks outrage.
06.05.20
Ahmaud Arbery’s Killers Called Him A “N*gger” After…

Hopefully these men are convicted and put away for life as we know anyone can get arrested for murdering an…
06.05.20
Election 2020: How To Register To Vote

Voters are looking forward to casting ballots in favor of or against the candidates of their choice. However, they won't…
06.04.20
Minneapolis Holds Memorial For George Floyd As Family,…

Minneapolis was set to honor the life of George Floyd more than a week after the unarmed 46-year-old Black man…
06.04.20
Obama Thanks Protesters, Encourages Young People To Take…

Our forever President Barack Obama addressed the nation during a virtual town hall event to offer some words of reassurance…
06.04.20
George Floyd’s Killer Cop Has Murder Charge Upgraded…

County Attorney Mike Freeman makes the announcement.
06.03.20
Close