CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Gary’s Tea: Ne-Yo Is Being Called Out & Shemar Moore Talks About Being Biracial [WATCH]

Ne-Yo’s performance at George Floyd’s funeral has shaken some people up, with his choice of words. While some were moved by his singing, others were disturbed that he called the murder a “sacrifice.”  Do you think he should be canceled or was it just a bad choice of words?

Shemar Moore spoke out about how he feels about being a biracial man during this time and maybe he should’ve just stayed quiet.

 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. 

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Celebrities Pay Final Respects To George Floyd [PHOTOS]

8 photos Launch gallery

Celebrities Pay Final Respects To George Floyd [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Celebrities Pay Final Respects To George Floyd [PHOTOS]

Celebrities Pay Final Respects To George Floyd [PHOTOS]

In front of hundreds who packed The Fountain of Praise on Tuesday, numerous celebrities stood in attendance to pay tribute to George Floyd. The funeral was the third such honoring of Floyd in America since his death on May 25 at the hands of Minneapolis police. In Ghana, the Third Ward native is being honored as if he were a citizen. https://twitter.com/QuickTake/status/1270509794386903041 Ne-Yo took the time to sing “Its So Hard To Say Goodbye” while Houston luminaries such as Bun B, Slim Thug, Paul Wall, Lil Keke, Cal Wayne, and others looked on. Many took to social media to share images of Floyd’s program, highlighting his life as well as the protests and calls for justice following his tragic death. RELATED: Thousands Pay Tribute To George Floyd At Memorial Service [PHOTOS] https://twitter.com/979TheBox/status/1270401515627347970 https://www.instagram.com/p/CBPGrHUpZ4U/   Other celebrities, such as Stephen Jackson, Tank, Jamie Foxx, Channing Tatum, and more sat solemnly throughout the service, comforting friends and family members. Take a small glimpse at some of the celebs who took part in Floyd’s celebration in Houston.

Gary’s Tea: Ne-Yo Is Being Called Out & Shemar Moore Talks About Being Biracial [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
Latest
#WeAreOne for George Floyd [Exclusive Video]

It’s time to #REPRESENT that #WeAreOne. We have created a special video version of our Chairperson, Cathy Hughes’ “Reality Radio”…
06.10.20
Beware Of ‘Karen’s Husband’: Social Media Spotlights White…

Viral videos show that gender doesn't matter when it comes to racial profiling.
06.09.20
Landmark Police Reform Bill Addresses Funding, Chokeholds, Lynching…

House Democrats unveiled their sweeping new landmark legislation aimed at reforming the ways in which police departments enforce the nation's…
06.08.20
Father Slams Knee-On-Neck Arrest Of His Son As…

The graphic clip of Patrick Carroll sparks outrage.
06.05.20
Ahmaud Arbery’s Killers Called Him A “N*gger” After…

Hopefully these men are convicted and put away for life as we know anyone can get arrested for murdering an…
06.05.20
Election 2020: How To Register To Vote

Voters are looking forward to casting ballots in favor of or against the candidates of their choice. However, they won't…
06.04.20
Minneapolis Holds Memorial For George Floyd As Family,…

Minneapolis was set to honor the life of George Floyd more than a week after the unarmed 46-year-old Black man…
06.04.20
Obama Thanks Protesters, Encourages Young People To Take…

Our forever President Barack Obama addressed the nation during a virtual town hall event to offer some words of reassurance…
06.04.20
George Floyd’s Killer Cop Has Murder Charge Upgraded…

County Attorney Mike Freeman makes the announcement.
06.03.20
Louisville Mayor Fires Police Chief After Killing Black…

The police who killed black business owner David “BBQ Man” McAtee in Louisville and left his body outside for twelve hours…
06.04.20
Close