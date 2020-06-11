CLOSE
Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & EntertainmentMovies

The Punisher Co-Creator Joins The Black Lives Matter Movement, Reclaims The Skull Logo From The Police

Will this be enough to keep authorities from rocking the skull on their persons?

Black Lives Matter - The Punisher

Source: Gerry Conway / Custom Ink

For decades Marvel’s The Punisher skull symbol became synonymous with fades being handed out to the bad guys. And though white supremacists and police tried to commandeer the logo for themselves, the Punisher’s co-creator is making sure that will no longer be the case.

Remember you can always take Magic 95.9 with you wherever you go by listening live online or via our app.

Black Lives Matter - The Punisher

Source: Gerry Conway / Custom Ink

Huff Post is reporting that Punisher co-creator Gerry Conway was fed up with law enforcement rocking the emblem that he helped create and has decided to kickstart Skulls For Justice which features shirts with his famous Punisher skull logo with “Black Lives Matter” and “Say Her Name” printed alongside of it.

For too long, symbols associated with a character I co-created have been co-opted by forces of oppression and to intimidate black Americans. This character and symbol was never intended as a symbol of oppression. This is a symbol of a systematic failure of equal justice. It’s time to claim this symbol for the cause of equal justice and Black Lives Matter.

Tell ’em why you mad, son! Tell ’em why you mad!

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Having already sold more than a thousand pieces altogether, the new Skulls For Justice shirts are bound to be a big hit amongst comic book fans and Black Lives Matter supporters. Alt-Right nationalists though? Not so much.

In a series of tweets, Conway continued to explain why he decided to start the project and reminding everyone that new shirts are on the way.

Yeah, that MAGA crowd ain’t going to be too happy about this. Won’t be surprised if his comments are filled with hate and death threats going forward. They’re a real sensitive bunch.

Still though big props to Mr. Conway for taking such steps to make sure that his work is no longer affiliated with oppression and instead used to encourage equality and justice.

The Punisher Co-Creator Joins The Black Lives Matter Movement, Reclaims The Skull Logo From The Police  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Black Lives Matter , The Punisher

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Gay Tupac aka Juicy Smolliét aka Jussie Smollett…

Remember Jussie Smollet? Yes the actor is still around and is now attempting to leverage the current civil uprising for…
06.12.20
‘Boycott Starbucks’ Trends Once Again After Company Bans…

The company faces backlash for their dress code.
06.12.20
Police Report From The Night Breonna Taylor Was…

At a time when the Black community is demanding answers for the death of Black Americans at the hand of…
06.12.20
NASCAR Announces Confederate Flags Are Banned At All…

In a bold move, the sports league announces they are formally distancing themselves from the flag.
06.11.20
#WeAreOne for George Floyd [Exclusive Video]

It’s time to #REPRESENT that #WeAreOne. We have created a special video version of our Chairperson, Cathy Hughes’ “Reality Radio”…
06.10.20
Beware Of ‘Karen’s Husband’: Social Media Spotlights White…

Viral videos show that gender doesn't matter when it comes to racial profiling.
06.09.20
Landmark Police Reform Bill Addresses Funding, Chokeholds, Lynching…

House Democrats unveiled their sweeping new landmark legislation aimed at reforming the ways in which police departments enforce the nation's…
06.08.20
Father Slams Knee-On-Neck Arrest Of His Son As…

The graphic clip of Patrick Carroll sparks outrage.
06.05.20
Ahmaud Arbery’s Killers Called Him A “N*gger” After…

Hopefully these men are convicted and put away for life as we know anyone can get arrested for murdering an…
06.05.20
Election 2020: How To Register To Vote

Voters are looking forward to casting ballots in favor of or against the candidates of their choice. However, they won't…
06.04.20
Close