Dave Chappelle Speaks On Out On George Floyd Murder & More In Surprise Comedy Special “8:46”

If Don Lemon was waiting on Dave Chappelle to speak on the death of George Floyd and the protests around the country, then here you go.

Comedian Dave Chappelle, a D.C. Native, is Honored by DC Mayor Muriel Bowser

Chappelle released a surprise new comedy special, aptly entitled “8:46.” The special was filmed on June 6 in a small town in Ohio. The video kicks off showing the social distancing measures taken to ensure the safety of the guests including temperature checks and seats were spread apart. Chappelle goes on to speak on the tragedy of Floyd, along with addressing items such as Lemon calling out celebrities on CNN.

“Why would anyone care what their favorite comedian thinks after they saw a police officer kneel on a man’s neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds? I can’t get that number out of my head.”

Dave saves his hardest commentary for right-wing commentators, Candance Owens and Laura Ingraham. He describes Owens to be “the worst” and a word form Ingraham that we can’t use on this platform. Chappelle uses his platform to speak on the deaths of black men killed, including Trayvon Martin, Tamir Rice, Mike Brown, Philando Castile, and more.

Chappelle said that 8:46 would be one of the first comedy specials to come out after the Covid-19 lockdown. While this may be considered a comedy, this 27-minute video may be the social commentary needed at this time.

Watch below.

Dave Chappelle Speaks On Out On George Floyd Murder & More In Surprise Comedy Special “8:46”  was originally published on woldcnews.com

