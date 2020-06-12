CLOSE
Charm City
Baltimore County Public Library Offering Limited Services

Books shelves packed with generic colorful books

Source: clu / Getty

The Baltimore County Public Library will begin a phased reopening next week.

Limited staff will return to libraries around the county on June 15 to prepare work spaces, process 8,000 new books and resources for users, gather the 58,000 customer holds and plan for the return of the 400,000+ items borrowed before the library closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Book drops will reopen on Tuesday June 16 at noon for 24-hour service. Interior book drops will remain off limits until the library reopen to the public.

All books and other library materials must be quarantined for 72 hours per CDC guidelines before being checked in and prepared to be recirculated.

All fines are being waived if materials are returned by August 31, 2020.

