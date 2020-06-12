One of the greatest to ever touch to the court is about to be honored by a company synonymous with hooping. #24’s legacy has been commemorated in a premium way.

Spalding is releasing a limited-edition basketball in honor of Kobe Bryant. The Kobe 94 Series celebrates the process of what was his daily transformation from a player with unmatched focus and determination, to a loving husband, father, coach, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and author. The ball is dedicated to Kobe’s mission and to everyone in the process of transforming into a champion in whatever they do. Following his retirement, Kobe continued to shed his “player” skin and take on new challenges to inspire people around the globe.

The limited-edition ball holds a grey and silver colorway with a snakeskin pattern on premium composite material to represent Kobe’s continuous growth and renewal. It also features Kobe Bryant’s embossed signature. This piece ships inflated in a 94 Series Display Packer. The Kobe 94 Series Silver will be available starting Monday, June 15 and sells for $125.00. You can find more information here.

Photo: Spalding

Mamba Forever: Spalding Releases Limited-Edition Basketball In Honor Of Kobe Bryant was originally published on hiphopwired.com