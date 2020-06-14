CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Atlanta Police Release Body Cam Footage From Rayshard Brooks Deadly Shooting [VIDEO]

US: Anger in Atlanta over fatal shooting of black man

Source: Anadolu Agency / Getty

According to WSBTV, the Atlanta police department has released the body camera from the office who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks, during a police altercation at a Wendy’s in Atlanta off University Avenue. The shooting let to protestors burning down the Wendy’s after a Saturday night protest.

Remember you can always take Magic 95.9 with you wherever you go by listening live online or via our app.

In the video, Brooks can be seen calmly talking with police before the incident turned violent, leading to an officer shooting a fleeing Brooks in the back several times. We do want to warn you that the video is extremely graphic.

Garrett Rolfe, the office who shot Rayshard Brooks has been fired, and Atlanta’s police chief has also resigned. 

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE 

Atlanta Police Release Body Cam Footage From Rayshard Brooks Deadly Shooting [VIDEO]  was originally published on hotspotatl.com

Atlanta

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Beyonce graduation
Beyonce Writes Letter Demanding Justice For Breonna Taylor

As George Floyd’s case has taken the lead and has garnered the most attention of all the cases which we…
06.15.20
Atlanta Police Release Body Cam Footage From Rayshard…

According to WSBTV, the Atlanta police department has released the body camera from the office who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks,…
06.15.20
Jay Pharoah Shares Video Of LAPD Accosting Him…

The SNL star shared a video of the incident, which took place back in February, as part of a larger…
06.15.20
Nike Makes Juneteenth An Annual Paid Holiday

It was bound to happen. In an internal memo, Nike has revealed that it will be recognizing Juneteenth as an…
06.15.20
Gay Tupac aka Juicy Smolliét aka Jussie Smollett…

Remember Jussie Smollet? Yes the actor is still around and is now attempting to leverage the current civil uprising for…
06.12.20
‘Boycott Starbucks’ Trends Once Again After Company Bans…

The company faces backlash for their dress code.
06.12.20
Police Report From The Night Breonna Taylor Was…

At a time when the Black community is demanding answers for the death of Black Americans at the hand of…
06.12.20
NASCAR Announces Confederate Flags Are Banned At All…

In a bold move, the sports league announces they are formally distancing themselves from the flag.
06.11.20
#WeAreOne for George Floyd [Exclusive Video]

It’s time to #REPRESENT that #WeAreOne. We have created a special video version of our Chairperson, Cathy Hughes’ “Reality Radio”…
06.10.20
Beware Of ‘Karen’s Husband’: Social Media Spotlights White…

Viral videos show that gender doesn't matter when it comes to racial profiling.
06.09.20
Close