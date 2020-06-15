CLOSE
Sybil Wilkes
WATCH: What You Need To Know — June 15, 2020: Another Police Murder — Joe Biden’s VP Picks — Coronavirus Update

1. How To Explain ANOTHER Police Murder of ANOTHER Black Man?

What You Need To Know:

The chief of police of the Atlanta Police Department has resigned, one police officer has been fired and a second put on administrative after the Friday night shooting death of Rayshard Brooks.

2. Sistahs All Up In Joe Biden’s VP List

What You Need To Know:

Although the list of potential

Vice Presidential candidates is described as “fluid,” the Washington Post is reporting the list being prepared for Joe Biden, has been narrowed.

3. Coronavirus Update: Impact of Lack of Data on the Pandemic and Minority Communities May Be Felt For A Generation

What You Need To Know: 

Four months into the pandemic, health experts continue to put pressure on the administration to fix the data problems.

4. Answering The Call: Sisterhood United for the Reform in the Black Community

What You Need To Know:

Representing over five million members, 13 leaders of African American women organizations “United for Reform” last week to condemn the senseless and unjustified deaths of Black men, women and children by police and vigilantes. 

5. Comedian Jay Pharoah Shares Video of LAPD Officers Kneeling On His Neck

What You Need To Know:

Over the weekend, comedian and former Saturday Night Live cast member Jay Pharoah shared his recent first-hand experience with the Los Angeles Police Department.

