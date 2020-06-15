CLOSE
Eva’s Corner: How To Handle Love In A Pandemic [WATCH]

Being in quarantine can cause anybody to go crazy so your relationship may be going through it.

Today’s Eva’s Corner is to remind you that right now no one can be 100% so take it easy on your partner.  Even though Teddy Pendergrass may have said love is 50/50, that doesn’t exist. You may have to show up for your partner because today might not be their day and vice versa.  This is just a reminder that no one is perfect but your relationship should be worth it.

 

