CLOSE
Sybil Wilkes
HomeSybil Wilkes

WATCH: What You Need To Know — June 17, 2020: Trump Misses The Mark — Are You Happy? — Say Her Name

1. Trump Executive Order Misses the Mark

What You Need To Know:

Donald Trump is back in stride again. Under the guise of signing an Executive Order on police reform, he continued his re-election campaign without leaving the White House.

2. Will He Get It?

What You Need To Know:

The only African American member of the presidential cabinet said he’s willing to work with Donald Trump on the issue of professional athletes taking a knee. During a radio interview, the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development stated players need to make clear that taking a knee is related to police brutality and has nothing to do with disrespect of the U.S. flag.

3. Coronavirus Update: CDC Releases Demographic Report on Pandemic’s Impact

What You Need To Know: 

As the U.S. hit a milestone of over 2 million coronavirus infections nationwide, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has released a detailed demographic breakdown of the impact of Covid-19.

4. Say Her Name: Oluwatoyin Salau

What You Need To Know:

Protests for racial justice and police reform persist worldwide. Those speaking out come from a variety of backgrounds, but most notably, young Americans are taking the lead in the fight for equality.

5. How U Doin’?

What You Need To Know:

Everywhere one looks, this is a time of great upheaval and uncertainty. There is police brutality, racial and political unrest, an ongoing pandemic that spotlights health and economic disparities, months-long quarantine, record-high unemployment and record low (happiness?)

SUBSCRIBE to my newsletter, “What You Need to Know” http://bit.ly/2pRccKj

WATCH: What You Need To Know — June 17, 2020: Trump Misses The Mark — Are You Happy? — Say Her Name  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Quaker Oats Recognizes “Racial Stereotype” & Will Remove…

I guess 2020 is the new year of "enlightenment" for some brands.
06.17.20
Enough is Enough: Black Teen, Na’Kia Crawford of…

We are losing too many people to senseless violence.
06.17.20
Stephen A. Smith Slams ‘Foolish’ NBA Stars If…

He goes off on Kyrie Irving and Dwight Howard.
06.16.20
White Woman Caught Setting Fire To Atlanta Wendy’s…

The murder of Rayshard Brooks sent shockwaves through an already exhausted community, sparking more protests but police are looking for…
06.16.20
Black Skin Matters? Band-Aid Launches New Line Of…

After nearly 100 years in business, the Johnson & Johnson brand is finally creating inclusive products that reflect the reality…
06.16.20
2 Black Men Found Hanging From A Tree…

People are searching for answers after three men were found hanging from trees in recent days.
06.16.20
Beyonce graduation
Beyonce Writes Letter Demanding Justice For Breonna Taylor

As George Floyd’s case has taken the lead and has garnered the most attention of all the cases which we…
06.15.20
Atlanta Police Release Body Cam Footage From Rayshard…

According to WSBTV, the Atlanta police department has released the body camera from the office who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks,…
06.15.20
Jay Pharoah Shares Video Of LAPD Accosting Him…

The SNL star shared a video of the incident, which took place back in February, as part of a larger…
06.15.20
Nike Makes Juneteenth An Annual Paid Holiday

It was bound to happen. In an internal memo, Nike has revealed that it will be recognizing Juneteenth as an…
06.15.20
Close