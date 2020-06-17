Baltimore police have arrested the man who they say shot and killed local gospel radio host Tyra Phillips Womack.

Womack was shot outside of her home on the 2400 block of Albion Avenue on June 10. Investigators said the shooting was the result of an argument with a neighbor.

Police arrested Richard Sylvester Green, of the same block, on June 16 in Baltimore County.

Green, 56, is facing first and second-degree murder charges.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Man Charged With Murder Of Baltimore Gospel Radio Host Tyra Phillips Womack was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

