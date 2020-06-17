CLOSE
Charm City
HomeCharm City

Man Charged With Murder Of Baltimore Gospel Radio Host Tyra Phillips Womack

Baltimore police have arrested the man who they say shot and killed local gospel radio host Tyra Phillips Womack.

Remember you can always take Magic 95.9 with you wherever you go by listening live online or via our app.

Womack was shot outside of her home on the 2400 block of Albion Avenue on June 10. Investigators said the shooting was the result of an argument with a neighbor.

Police arrested Richard Sylvester Green, of the same block, on June 16 in Baltimore County.

Green, 56, is facing first and second-degree murder charges.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Man Charged With Murder Of Baltimore Gospel Radio Host Tyra Phillips Womack  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

baltimore , crime

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Quaker Oats Recognizes “Racial Stereotype” & Will Remove…

I guess 2020 is the new year of "enlightenment" for some brands.
06.17.20
Enough is Enough: Black Teen, Na’Kia Crawford of…

We are losing too many people to senseless violence.
06.17.20
Stephen A. Smith Slams ‘Foolish’ NBA Stars If…

He goes off on Kyrie Irving and Dwight Howard.
06.16.20
White Woman Caught Setting Fire To Atlanta Wendy’s…

The murder of Rayshard Brooks sent shockwaves through an already exhausted community, sparking more protests but police are looking for…
06.16.20
Black Skin Matters? Band-Aid Launches New Line Of…

After nearly 100 years in business, the Johnson & Johnson brand is finally creating inclusive products that reflect the reality…
06.16.20
2 Black Men Found Hanging From A Tree…

People are searching for answers after three men were found hanging from trees in recent days.
06.16.20
Beyonce graduation
Beyonce Writes Letter Demanding Justice For Breonna Taylor

As George Floyd’s case has taken the lead and has garnered the most attention of all the cases which we…
06.15.20
Atlanta Police Release Body Cam Footage From Rayshard…

According to WSBTV, the Atlanta police department has released the body camera from the office who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks,…
06.15.20
Jay Pharoah Shares Video Of LAPD Accosting Him…

The SNL star shared a video of the incident, which took place back in February, as part of a larger…
06.15.20
Nike Makes Juneteenth An Annual Paid Holiday

It was bound to happen. In an internal memo, Nike has revealed that it will be recognizing Juneteenth as an…
06.15.20
Close