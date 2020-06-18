CLOSE
Sybil Wilkes
WATCH: What You Need To Know — June 18, 2020: Cop Charged With Murder — No More Aunt Jemima — Officers Resign Nationwide

1. Felony Murder Charge Against Former Atlanta Cop Who Shot Rayshard Brooks

What You Need To Know:

Murder charges have been filed in the shooting death of Rayshard Brooks by Atlanta police.

2. South Carolina Senator Tim Scott presents Republican Senate Policing Bill

What You Need To Know:

More than a week after a Democratic House bill seeking change in policing policies, Senate Republicans presented its own policing legislation Wednesday.

3. Coronavirus Update: Black Mistrust of Medical Institutions Run Deep, Causing Concern Among Covid-19 Researchers

What You Need To Know: 

African Americans have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic, but they are underrepresented in studies that would treat the disease, where Blacks account for almost a quarter of the 116,000 lives lost in the U.S.

4. As Police Reform Takes Center Stage, Officers Resign Nationwide

What You Need To Know:

The death of George Floyd has started a serious conversation about the state of policing and the criminal justice system in this country.

5. Who’s Sitting at Aunt Jemima’s Table?

What You Need To Know:

Acknowledging origins based on racial stereotypes, the Quaker Oats Company has announced they are changing the name and picture on the packaging of their 131-year-old “Aunt Jemima” products in order to “make progress toward racial equality.”

Quaker Oats Recognizes “Racial Stereotype” & Will Remove…

I guess 2020 is the new year of "enlightenment" for some brands.
06.17.20
Enough is Enough: Black Teen, Na’Kia Crawford of…

We are losing too many people to senseless violence.
06.17.20
Stephen A. Smith Slams ‘Foolish’ NBA Stars If…

He goes off on Kyrie Irving and Dwight Howard.
06.16.20
White Woman Caught Setting Fire To Atlanta Wendy’s…

The murder of Rayshard Brooks sent shockwaves through an already exhausted community, sparking more protests but police are looking for…
06.16.20
Black Skin Matters? Band-Aid Launches New Line Of…

After nearly 100 years in business, the Johnson & Johnson brand is finally creating inclusive products that reflect the reality…
06.16.20
2 Black Men Found Hanging From A Tree…

People are searching for answers after three men were found hanging from trees in recent days.
06.16.20
Beyonce graduation
Beyonce Writes Letter Demanding Justice For Breonna Taylor

As George Floyd’s case has taken the lead and has garnered the most attention of all the cases which we…
06.15.20
Atlanta Police Release Body Cam Footage From Rayshard…

According to WSBTV, the Atlanta police department has released the body camera from the office who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks,…
06.15.20
Jay Pharoah Shares Video Of LAPD Accosting Him…

The SNL star shared a video of the incident, which took place back in February, as part of a larger…
06.15.20
Nike Makes Juneteenth An Annual Paid Holiday

It was bound to happen. In an internal memo, Nike has revealed that it will be recognizing Juneteenth as an…
06.15.20
