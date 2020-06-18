CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Jeff Johnson Speaks Life Into Dads In Celebration For Father’s Day [WATCH]

Jeff Johnson decided to speak life into black fathers for this upcoming Father’s Day. Black men are facing a pandemic and it’s a tough climate so he spoke some words of inspiration to the men.

He reflects on the recent deaths of George Floyd and Rayshard Brooks who were also fathers and how their children are going to go without.

Listen to his message as we gear up to celebrate the holiday.

If you click on the hashtag #raisingqueens, thousands of photos of Black fathers with their Black daughters will come up. If you keep scrolling, other hashtags like #strongblackfathers will pique your interest. Despite limited depictions of Black father and daughter relationships in mainstream media, social media has a trove of powerful imagery that shows the beauty in Black fatherhood. We complied 27 images of everyday fathers making fatherhood look good.

Jeff Johnson Speaks Life Into Dads In Celebration For Father's Day [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

