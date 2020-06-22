CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Welp! Keke Palmer’s Facialist Dermaplaned Her Baby Hairs Right Off!

The actress and GMA co-host said it was an accident, but she's still a little shook.

Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - February 10, 2020

Source: Bonnie Biess / Getty

Since the lockdown hit more than three months ago, we’ve been at home doing our best to maintain our edges and our skin…on our own. And for Keke Palmer, who was ready to get back into the beauty fold, she did just that, as her facialist’s office reopened back up. But…she had a tiny incident, thanks to an aggressive dermaplaning session.

Remember you can always take Magic 95.9 with you wherever you go by listening live online or via our app.

See, the procedure (which is one of my favorites) uses a tiny blade to manually exfoliate dead skin cells from the face. But for the actress and GMA co-host, her session got a tad too aggressive and left her without her beautiful baby hairs!

Palmer, who admits her skin is glowing thanks to the scapel, took to Instagram to state her case.

“I just got a facial from this lady,” Palmer said on Sunday. “My skin was acting up —it’s acting up again — and I love the facial. As you can see, the skin is glowing. I mean, whoa. I have a lot of hair on my skin that contributes to me having acne — trying to tweeze it, trying to get rid of it, whatever.”

“She got all up in there, removed a lot of that hair. You know, was getting in good,” she says. “But when she was getting the hair, getting my little fur beard lightweight, she ended up also getting my baby hairs. My baby hairs! She took ’em!”

Welp!

 

Hilarious!

Now, we know that sis has been growing her hair out too. Just take a look at her length check last week with her natural hair:

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

 

Hopefully, her edges will grow back in and her skin will continue to glow, but next time, they better lay off her edges!

The Life & Times Of Keke Palmer (Photo Gallery)
22 photos

Welp! Keke Palmer’s Facialist Dermaplaned Her Baby Hairs Right Off!  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

KeKe Palmer

Videos
Latest
George Floyd D.C. Protest
Correctional Officers Of Color Claim They Were Barred…

Discrimination charges have been filed with the Minnesota Department of Human Rights. Remember you can always take Magic 95.9 with…
06.23.20
Apple Plays It Safe, Closes 11 Stores Following…

In case you forgot, COVID-19 is still here. Apple isn't taking any chances following a spike in cases across the…
06.22.20
Trump’s Campaign Trail Was Trolled By Teens on…

TikTok teens are using their social media voices and they're loud.
06.22.20
“This Is Part Of My History” Aunt Jemima’s…

After Quaker Oats announced their rebrand of the famous breakfast brand, Aunt Jemima's family is upset about this change.
06.22.20
Video Shows NYPD Cop Choking Black Man Weeks…

A Queens man is caught on camera in a graphic encounter with the police.
06.22.20
Ex-Officer In George Floyd Case Found Shopping At…

The Ex- Minnesota officer is out on bail where he was found shopping at a local supermarket and a resident…
06.22.20
Range Rover Celebrates 50 Year Anniversary With Limited-Edition…

One of the most classic car silhouettes is aging like fine wine. The Range Rover is turning 50 and you…
06.22.20
Everything To Know About The Mass Poor People’s…

The Mass Poor People’s Assembly and Moral March on Washington for a Digital Justice Gathering invites people to log on…
06.20.20
Walgreens & CVS Follow Walmart, Won’t Lock Up…

It's been time that drugstores around the country stop treating Black women like criminals by hiding our products in anti-theft…
06.22.20
Juneteenth Flag At Fenway Park
What Do The Symbols On The Juneteenth Flag…

Currently there is a modern day civil rights movement taking place in this country as people are coming together from…
06.19.20
Close