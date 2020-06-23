CLOSE
Sybil Wilkes
WATCH: What You Need To Know — June 23, 2020: It’s Votin’ Day! — Covid-19 To Spread Like Fire — Companies Boycott Facebook

1. Tuesday is Votin’ Day

What You Need To Know:

Rescheduling of primary voting days continues as elections are taking place today. State and presidential primaries will be held in Kentucky and New York, a state primary in Virginia and state runoff elections in Mississippi and North Carolina.

2. NASCAR Says Noose Found In Bubba Wallace’s Garage At Talladega

What You Need To Know:

Less than two weeks after NASCAR followed through on driver Bubba Wallace’s call for the removal of all confederate flags at NASCAR events, opponents are sinking lower.

3. Coronavirus Update: Pandemic to ‘Spread Like a Forest Fire’ in the Summer and Fall, Says Expert

What You Need To Know:

Since the pandemic hit U.S. states, the number of confirmed cases has ballooned to over 2.2 million, making up the most cases of any country worldwide.

4. Companies Joining Ad Boycott of Mark Zuckerberg’s Facebook and Instagram

 What You Need To Know:

The advertiser boycott of Facebook and Instagram is growing. Activist organizations like the NAACP, Color of Change and the Anti-Defamation League, have asked advertisers to put a hold on their spending with the Mark Zuckerberg companies through the end of July.

5. Student Athlete Accepted to Ivy League Schools Starts Company to End Gun Violence

What You Need To Know:

RuQuan “Ru” Brown is on a mission to end gun violence. The 17-year old high school senior from Seattle who was accepted into 24 colleges including Harvard, Yale, and Princeton, was celebrated for his extraordinary achievements, but found a higher calling after losing his teammate and step-father to gun violence.

Close