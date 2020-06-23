CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Athlete Explains Why He’s Transferring After Racial Insensitivity At Liberty University [VIDEO]

In recent news, student-athletes from Liberty University have made it public that they’re transferring schools due to racial insensitivity at their college campus.

Tayvion Land, Kei’Trel Clark, and Asia Todd all announced they would be leaving the university in hopes to find a place more accepting of their culture.

Kei’Trel Clark, a freshman from Richmond, Virginia shares what led to his decision and what he’s looking for in a new university to take his talents.

 

Athlete Explains Why He's Transferring After Racial Insensitivity At Liberty University [VIDEO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

