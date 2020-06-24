7 Essential Hair Tips We Learned From ‘To Catch A Beautician’

If you consider yourself a hair connoisseur and TV junkie, you already know VH1’s hit show To Catch a Beautician is TV gold. Hosted by Tamar Braxton and legendary hairstylist Johnny Wright, the duo has been on a mission to give beauticians an opportunity to Wright (get it) their hair wrongs and often times rekindle their relationship with a former client.

From sew-in catastrophe’s to male pattern baldness and hair breakage, the first season has shown us how quickly things can go left when it comes to your mane. And while the show does give hairstylists in question and opportunity to redeem themselves, we also get to learn some tricks and techniques from Johnny that can go a long way with our hairstyling routines.

If you’re ready to get tips from Michelle Obama’s official White House hairstylist for eight years, grab a pen and pad and prepare to learn a lesson or two.

1. AVOID USING FAULTY HEAT STYLING TOOLS

Let’s flashback to the episode highlighting actress Cherie Johnson. After an on-set stylist wreaked havoc on her hair she experienced drastic hair loss. And when the stylist was confronted, she admitted that she used a flat iron that was on its last legs. One of the worst things you can do is use tools in your hair that are not in proper working order. Like Cherie, you can end up with fried hair that ultimately leads to breakage.

2. DO NOT GLUE EXTENSIONS TO YOUR HAIR WITH A SEW-IN INSTALL

Zumba instructor Taylor Coco came into the salon with a hole in her head. After complaining that her stylist was responsible for her thinning edges, we later discovered that she was gluing tracks along her edges to help give your mane a fuller appearance. The purpose of a sew-in set is to give your hair a full and bouncy appearance, so gluing in additional hair is borderline overkill. It’s also important to note, if you’re not a licensed stylist, you shouldn’t be getting crafty with extensions and other techniques. Leave the work to your stylist.

3. PAY ATTENTION TO YOUR MANE

It’s easy to think that your stylist has made a left turn if you’re experiencing hair thinning. However, there may be something else going on like male pattern baldness that aspiring artist Soulaire has come to discover. After getting a sew-in from a friend, he immediately thought that she was responsible for his thin hair, when after evaluation by a trichologist concluded that baldness was taking place. If you’re ever in doubt, always consult with a licensed stylist.

4. NEVER MIX CHEMICAL TREATMENTS WITHIN A 24 HOUR PERIOD

After suffering from two harsh chemical treatments, Sha’ree reached out to Tamar and Johnny for some much needed help. Upon discovery, the duo realized that Sha’ron the stylist is not licensed. As a general rule of thumb, you should never mix two chemical treatments in one session. At minimum you should wait at least two weeks. If not, the results can leave you with hair breakage and in some cases baldness.

5. CROCHET WEAVES REQUIRE PROPER INSTALLATION

After Tiffany minted herself as a “broke down Chaka Khan” it was easy to see why her crochet weave was shedding so much, Her stylist Geefa used entirely too much hair in her head along with an old school technique that gave Tiffany a less than desirable finish. While there are a few ways to install crochet weaves, natural hairstylist B, showed us a great technique that will give this style a natural look.

To start, insert the needle through the braid, attach the strand, close the hook, and pull it through. Next, you’ll need to insert another hole close to the first hole and get the strand closest to your first. Hook it and lock it into place, pull it underneath the braid, then go back over the braid and get the remaining strand and pull it again. Gently tighten the hair around the braid so the hair can lay nice and flat. Now you’ll have a crochet slay to die for.

6. YOU CAN CREATE BABY HAIRS WITH A FRONTAL

While it’s easy to think that after cutting the lace on a frontal, baby hairs are non existent, But with a simply and easy trick, you can create natural-looking baby hairs with ease. Simply take a thin layer of hair at the hair line and gently part the hair back and forth to create a more natural finish. Clip the section out of the way and use a razor to gently cut the hair to form your baby hairs. Use gel or foam to lay the baby hair down and your work is done.

7. ALWAYS ENTRUST YOUR HAIR WITH A LICENSED HAIRSTYLIST

As we can see, many of the hiccups we saw on the show came from those who are not licensed. Licensed hairstylist are have the proper knowledge to effectively style your hair without any mistakes. Of course, mistakes can happen, but the chance of leaving the chair of a licensed professional with a sleek style than with a kitchen beautician without detrimental damage is less likely.

To get more tips and to indulge in the hair drama, be sure to watch ‘To Catch a Beautician’ Mondays at 9p.m. EST on VH1!

7 Essential Hair Tips We Learned From ‘To Catch A Beautician’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com