Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner explains how the 2020 census will help your city. He says when it comes to representation, equality, and fairness the census is critically important to every city in the United States.
Despite the long rumors, the mayor explains that the census is confidential and will not ruin anything in your household. He says that the failure to respond in the census will work against your family and your community.
Do your part at 2020census.gov.
60,000 Deep: The Sounds & Images Of Houston Coming Together For George Floyd [PHOTOS]
1. George Floyd Protest - HoustonSource:Getty 1 of 23
2. Gathering Near The Reflection PoolSource:Getty 2 of 23
3. Black Fists Up - HoustonSource:Getty 3 of 23
4. Gathering In Discovery GreenSource:Getty 4 of 23
5. Standing At City HallSource:Getty 5 of 23
6. Protesters Riders On Horseback - HoustonSource:Getty 6 of 23
7. Art Acevedo Talking With A ProtesterSource:Getty 7 of 23
8. Protesters On HorsebackSource:Getty 8 of 23
9. Stop Killing Us - HoustonSource:Getty 9 of 23
10. Upside Down American Flag - HoustonSource:Getty 10 of 23
11. Thousands Protest In Houston For George FloydSource:Getty 11 of 23
12. Child With Sign "Am I Next?" - Houston ProtestsSource:Getty 12 of 23
13.13 of 23
14.14 of 23
15.15 of 23
16.16 of 23
17.17 of 23
18.18 of 23
19.19 of 23
20.20 of 23
21.21 of 23
22.22 of 23
23. George Floyd Mural - Third WardSource:Getty 23 of 23
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner Explains How The 2020 Census Will Help Your Community [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com