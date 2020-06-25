CLOSE
Charm City
HomeCharm City

Maryland Amazon Delivery Driver Caught On Camera Dumping Packages In Sewer

Amazon Delivery Van

Source: Interim Archives / Getty

Baltimore County Police are investigating after an Amazon delivery driver was caught on camera allegedly throwing packages down a sewer.

Remember you can always take Magic 95.9 with you wherever you go by listening live online or via our app.

It happened on the 1800 block of Edgewood Road in Parkville around 6:44 p.m. on Sunday. When officers arrived, they found the driver and truck.

They said the driver was a temporary work told officers he wanted to leave so he started getting rid of the packages.

In a statement Monday evening, Amazon said it was aware of the incident:

“We have high standards for delivery service partners and expect every package to be handled with care. We’ve notified the right teams internally and will work with the customers directly on matters related to their package delivery.”

No arrests have been made at this time. The case remains under investigation.

See Also: Catonsville Students Calling For Education Reform & Diversity In Classrooms

See Also: Black Mother & Son Denied Service At Baltimore’s Ouzo Bay Appear On GMA

Source: CBS Baltimore

Maryland Amazon Delivery Driver Caught On Camera Dumping Packages In Sewer  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

amazon

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Fear Of A Black Planet: White People Becoming…

For the first time in history, non-white people and Hispanics made up the bulk of those who are age 16…
06.25.20
Missing Black Girls Found After Cops Don’t Issue…

Community residents found two missing Black girls in Milwaukee after police delayed its response despite suspicions that the children were…
06.25.20
Christmas Cash
Bob Johnson Former Owner of BET Calls For…

Reparations has been a hot topic for a long time as African descendants have never been compensated for the free…
06.24.20
[VIDEO] Woman Who Spray Painted ‘WIGHTE LIVES MATTER’…

TikTok user RaShawn Hicks has gone viral after uploading a video of a woman spray-painting ‘Wighte Lives Matter’ (probably was…
06.24.20
Johnson & Johnson To Stop Selling Skin Bleaching…

The company realizes that these creams may promote the idea that whiteness is better.
06.24.20
George Floyd D.C. Protest
Correctional Officers Of Color Claim They Were Barred…

Discrimination charges have been filed with the Minnesota Department of Human Rights. Remember you can always take Magic 95.9 with…
06.23.20
Apple Plays It Safe, Closes 11 Stores Following…

In case you forgot, COVID-19 is still here. Apple isn't taking any chances following a spike in cases across the…
06.22.20
Trump’s Campaign Trail Was Trolled By Teens on…

TikTok teens are using their social media voices and they're loud.
06.22.20
“This Is Part Of My History” Aunt Jemima’s…

After Quaker Oats announced their rebrand of the famous breakfast brand, Aunt Jemima's family is upset about this change.
06.22.20
Video Shows NYPD Cop Choking Black Man Weeks…

A Queens man is caught on camera in a graphic encounter with the police.
06.22.20
Close