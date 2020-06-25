CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
News You Can’t Use: Here Are News Reports From The Future, Year 2045 [WATCH]

Since coronavirus took over 2020, we don’t know what the world is going to look like post the pandemic.  Special K is giving us the news that we absolutely can’t use, but with a twist.  He’s reporting on the news in the future… the year 2045.

There are some crazy surprises that come with the future like a second black president but there are some reports that you could probably guess.

Listen to the full report for a glimpse into the future.

The TikTok app has definitely taken over during this quarantine time. From dance challenges, movie scene reenactments, and now this new trend, being referred to as the “Purse Challenge.” An ordinary task of grabbing your purse from the back seat of your car has gone viral. Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). It’s not uncommon for men, children, friends, and/or family members to be a victim of a side swipe by a big ol’ purse but when it’s done on purpose and filmed, it’s absolutely hilarious. Below are a few clips of men being knocked out by purses, boxes, printers, and babies while minding their own business in the car. SEE ALSO: Porsha Williams Does The #FlipTheSwitch Challenge SEE ALSO: Ok Auntie! Watch Tina Lawson Attempt The #SavageChallenge [VIDEO]

