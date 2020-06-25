CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Camille Cosby Goes Full Tin Foil Hat, Capes For Pill Cosby & Says #MeToo Movement Is Racist

Maybe she thinks her husband Bill Cosby was trying to buy NBC too?

Array

Source: WENN / WENN

Camille Cosby has broken her silence and shared her thoughts regarding the legal ordeal of her husband Bill Cosby, currently serving time behind bars for a 2004 sexual assault case. In the new interview, Cosby is in full support of an upcoming appeal in her. husband’s case, and suggested that the #MeToo movement that took down Mr. Cosby is rooted in racism.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic Baltimore Listen Live

Source: Radio One Baltimore / Radio One Digital

In an interview with ABC News, Mrs. Cosby, 76, spoke directly about her husband’s pending appeal in her first public speaking event in over six years. Reacting to the news that the Pennsylvania Supreme Court agreed to portions of Mr. Cosby’s appeal argument, stating she was “pleased” by the news and shared her reaction.

“My first reaction is hopefulness, possibilities,” Cosby said to ABC News Prime anchor Linsey Davis from her Massachusetts home. “The state’s highest court has said, ‘Wait a minute. There are some problems here. They can be considered for an appeal.’”

Pivoting the conversation towards the #MeToo movement, Mrs. Cosby has little to no sympathy for those gathered under the banner seeking justice for alleged acts of sexual assault they suffered from.

First of all, I don’t care what they feel,” Cosby said in the interview.

The #MeToo movement and movements like them have intentional ignorance pertaining to the history of particular white women, not all white women, but particular white women, who have from the very beginning, pertaining to the enslavement of African people, accused black males of sexual assault without any proof whatsoever, no proof, anywhere on the face of the earth,” she added.

Mrs. Cosby continued with, “And by ignoring that history, they have put out a lie in itself and that is, ‘Because I’m female, I’m telling the truth.’ Well, history disproves that as well, and gender has never, ever equated with truth. So, they need to clean up their acts.”

Watch Camille Cosby’s interview with ABC News below.

Photo: WENN

Camille Cosby Goes Full Tin Foil Hat, Capes For Pill Cosby & Says #MeToo Movement Is Racist  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

bill cosby

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Disney Ride Will Be ‘Reimagined’ Because Of Ties…

A petition sparks change.
06.26.20
Millions Push For Reopening Of Elijah McClain Murder…

McClain went into a coma and died after police in Aurora placed him in a violent chokehold.
06.26.20
No Longer Hidden: NASA Announces Washington DC Headquarters…

NASA engineer and mathematician Mary W. Jackson is finally getting her just due. On Wednesday (Jun 24) NASA announced plans…
06.26.20
Trump’s Event Speaker Criticized For Calling Aunt Jemima…

Can people just leave Aunt Jemima alone?
06.26.20
Racist Cop Says Public Scrutiny Caused Him To…

Officers Michael Kevin Piner, Jesse E. Moore II and James B. Gilmore are now fired.
06.26.20
Cowards Hang Images Of Slain Black Men From…

The images were removed by local activist King Rick and the Original Black Panthers group in Riverside Park.
06.26.20
Fear Of A Black Planet: White People Becoming…

For the first time in history, non-white people and Hispanics made up the bulk of those who are age 16…
06.25.20
Missing Black Girls Found After Cops Don’t Issue…

Community residents found two missing Black girls in Milwaukee after police delayed its response despite suspicions that the children were…
06.25.20
Christmas Cash
Bob Johnson Former Owner of BET Calls For…

Reparations has been a hot topic for a long time as African descendants have never been compensated for the free…
06.24.20
[VIDEO] Woman Who Spray Painted ‘WIGHTE LIVES MATTER’…

TikTok user RaShawn Hicks has gone viral after uploading a video of a woman spray-painting ‘Wighte Lives Matter’ (probably was…
06.24.20
Close