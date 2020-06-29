CLOSE
Sybil Wilkes
WATCH: What You Need To Know — June 29, 2020: Trump’s Tweet & Delete — Facebook Boycott Grows — LeBron’s New Venture

1. Trump Tweets Video With ‘White Power’ Chant, Then Deletes It

What You Need To Know:

Another Donald Trump tweet has him in hot water. The latest was another controversial message promoting White Nationalism, retweeted Sunday, with a note of gratitude.

2. Mississippi Takes Step Toward Dropping Rebel Image From Flag

What You Need To Know:

The state of Mississippi took a step into the modern age Saturday as legislators voted to file a bill to change the flag.

3. Coronavirus Update: Maryland’s Oldest African-American-Owned and Operated Nursing Home Untouched By Coronavirus

What You Need To Know:

The pandemic has ravaged nursing homes across the country, with deaths in these facilities accounting for the majority of deaths in the U.S.

4. Facebook To Label All Rule-Breaking Posts — Even Trump’s

What You Need To Know:

Despite a statement from Facebook promising to flag or label all newsworthy posts” from politicians that don’t follow the rules against hate speech and misinformation, major companies continue to join an advertising boycott of Mark Zuckerberg social media.

5. LeBron James Sets Sights on Expanding Media Empire With $100 Million Investment

What You Need To Know:

LeBron James is known for his dominance on the basketball court, but in a recent power move, he has plans to start a legacy away from the halls of the NBA.

was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Close