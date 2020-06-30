CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

NBA Will Paint ‘Black Lives Matter’ On Courts When Play Resumes: Report

'Black Lives Matter' will be on two sides of each court, in front of the broadcast booth and scorer's table.

The NBA Will Reportedly Paint 'Black Lives Matter' On Courts

Source: Michael A. McCoy / Getty

When the NBA restarts, the league will definitely make sure to remind viewers that ‘Black Lives Matter.’

According to reports, the NBA will paint ‘Black Lives Matter’ on NBA courts when the action tips off at ESPN’s Wide World of Sports at Walt Disney World in Orlando.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

The NBA’s players have been very outspoken following the death of George Floyd while he was in police custody. Some players led by Kyrie Irving and Avery Bradley were worried that playing basketball would be a distraction to fight for social justice. Viewers can expect to see ‘Black Lives Matter’  “inside the sidelines of all three arenas at Disney World in Orlando, ESPN reported Monday.”

USA Today further reports ‘Black Lives Matter’ will be on two sides of each court, in front of the broadcast booth and scorer’s table. According to NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, the goal of the league restarting is to “help promote social justice and combat systemic racism.”

This news comes on the heels of reports that the NBA and National Basketball Players Association will allow players to replace their names with social justice messaging on the back of their jerseys.

The NBA is gearing up to restart on July 30, barring any significant setbacks primarily due to substantial numbers of players testing positive for COVID-19.

Photo: Michael A. McCoy / Getty

NBA Will Paint ‘Black Lives Matter’ On Courts When Play Resumes: Report  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Nurse ‘Karen’ Fired After Calling Black Lives Matter…

Another nurse calls her out by bringing attention to the "Black maternal mortality crisis."
07.01.20
‘A New Low’: Elijah McClain’s Family Reacts To…

Reports describe a shockingly insensitive act in the midst of protest.
07.01.20
George Floyd’s Murder Case Could Move To Whiter…

Moving George Floyd's case out of Minneapolis could mean less diverse jury pools that are more sympathetic to police officers,…
06.30.20
White Driver Screaming ‘I Hang Ni**ers’ At Black…

Former employers also speak out.
06.30.20
272 NYPD Officers File For Retirement After Black…

While people don't want to abolish the police force entirely, we would like to see resources go to other programs…
06.30.20
Facebook’s New Feature Will Warn That Annoying Person…

Facebook is finally rolling a feature it has needed for a LONG TIME.
06.29.20
White Supremacists Yelling N-Word Set Black Woman On…

While Black people are fighting for equality all over the globe, reports of hate crimes and suspicious murders of young…
06.29.20
Disney Ride Will Be ‘Reimagined’ Because Of Ties…

A petition sparks change.
06.26.20
Millions Push For Reopening Of Elijah McClain Murder…

McClain went into a coma and died after police in Aurora placed him in a violent chokehold.
06.26.20
No Longer Hidden: NASA Announces Washington DC Headquarters…

NASA engineer and mathematician Mary W. Jackson is finally getting her just due. On Wednesday (Jun 24) NASA announced plans…
06.26.20
Close