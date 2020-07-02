CLOSE
News
HomeNews

Report: Ghislaine Maxwell, Longtime Friend of Jeffrey Epstein Arrested

Maxwell has been accused of helping Epstein groom teen girls for sex with famous and powerful people across the world.

Patrick McMullan Archives

Source: Patrick McMullan / Getty

According to reports, the FBI has arrested Ghislaine Maxwell, the longtime friend of Jeffrey Epstein on charges related to the disgraced money public figure. Maxwell was allegedly closely involved with Epstein, who was arrested on child sex traffic charges in July 2019. Epstein was found dead in his jail cell a month later. Maxwell has been accused of helping Epstein groom teen girls for sex with famous and powerful people across the world.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

Maxwell was arrested in New Hampshire and is expected to appear in a federal court later Thursday.

SOURCE | NBC New York

RELATED: Lawsuit: California Woman Alleges Donald Trump Raped Her At 13

RELATED: Woman Who Sued Trump For Child Rape Will Come Forward

Report: Ghislaine Maxwell, Longtime Friend of Jeffrey Epstein Arrested  was originally published on woldcnews.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Lawyer Who Pointed Gun At Protestors Says He…

The St. Louis man in a viral video speaks out.
07.02.20
KKKaren-Antics: White Woman Calls Cops On Black Family…

This time, "Permit Karen" caught the wrong one as the couple that was minding their business are a pair of…
07.02.20
Nurse ‘Karen’ Fired After Calling Black Lives Matter…

Another nurse calls her out by bringing attention to the "Black maternal mortality crisis."
07.01.20
‘A New Low’: Elijah McClain’s Family Reacts To…

Reports describe a shockingly insensitive act in the midst of protest.
07.01.20
George Floyd’s Murder Case Could Move To Whiter…

Moving George Floyd's case out of Minneapolis could mean less diverse jury pools that are more sympathetic to police officers,…
06.30.20
White Driver Screaming ‘I Hang Ni**ers’ At Black…

Former employers also speak out.
06.30.20
272 NYPD Officers File For Retirement After Black…

While people don't want to abolish the police force entirely, we would like to see resources go to other programs…
06.30.20
Facebook’s New Feature Will Warn That Annoying Person…

Facebook is finally rolling a feature it has needed for a LONG TIME.
06.29.20
White Supremacists Yelling N-Word Set Black Woman On…

While Black people are fighting for equality all over the globe, reports of hate crimes and suspicious murders of young…
06.29.20
Disney Ride Will Be ‘Reimagined’ Because Of Ties…

A petition sparks change.
06.26.20
Close