Remains Of Missing Soldier Vanessa Guillen Positively Identified

Vanessa Guillen

The family attorney for missing Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen announced on Sunday that the soldier’s remains found in a shallow grave near Fort Hood were Guillen’s.

The 20-year-old had been missing since April and was last seen at Fort Hood on April 22, according to the US Army Criminal Investigation Command. Her remains were discovered on June 30.

According to the family attorney, Guillen was beaten to death with a hammer in the armory room where she worked and was moved from the military base by her killer. She could not be identified by her medical records because the Army Spc.’s face had been beaten so badly.

One of the suspects in her disappearance, Spc. Aaron David Robinson, shot himself on Wednesday (July 1) after being confronted by investigators. Guillen had planned to file a harassment complaint against Roberson the day after she was killed. Another woman, Cecily Anne Aguilar, an estranged wife to a former Fort Hood soldier, is in custody in connection with Guillen’s disappearance.

In her native Houston, murals have been erected in her honor as the late soldier has been remembered with marches as well as calls for justice into her death.

