Christopher Columbus Statue Recovered From Baltimore’s Harbor

A crew made up of a crane service plus a diver have retrieved most of a Christopher Columbus statue that was thrown into Baltimore’s Inner Harbor over the weekend.

Protestors tore down the statue that stood along Eastern avenue in Little Italy on Saturday.

Digging & Rigging coastal crane service crews still out here retrieving parts of Christopher Columbus statue from the Inner Harbor. I’m told one diver is in the water getting one more piece of the statue. @wjz pic.twitter.com/QG1vwIVpur — Amy Kawata TV (@AmyKawata) July 6, 2020

By Monday morning, most of the statue was recovered. The crew used a crane to dig out most of the pieces of the statue, although, some parts are still missing.

Crews retrieving pieces of the Christopher Columbus statue from the Inner Harbor. The statue was destroyed and dragged into water by protesters over the weekend. @wjz pic.twitter.com/JBfMxWBSLy — Amy Kawata TV (@AmyKawata) July 6, 2020

