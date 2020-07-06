CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Black Tony Scammed People Out Of Rickey Smiley Cruise Tickets! [WATCH]

Here we go again.  Black Tony is in trouble and needs a lawyer. Not any kind of lawyer but a “get you out of trouble” lawyer.  After wanting to be “the plug” for the Rickey Smiley cruise, he’s got himself in a jam.

After charging $150 per ticket, 1,500 people are looking for their reimbursement. The problem is, he’s already spent the money! Now he needs $27,000 to pay back some angry customers, and a lawyer to keep him out of jail for fraud.

What are we going to do with him?

Black Tony Scammed People Out Of Rickey Smiley Cruise Tickets! [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

