Sybil Wilkes
WATCH: What You Need To Know — July 8, 2020: BREATHE Act — EBONY CEO Resigns — Banking While Black

1. Movement for Black Lives Seeks Sweeping Legislative Changes With Its BREATHE Act

What You Need To Know:

The partnership of 150 organizations is working for real progress and changes in the U.S. criminal justice system. 

2. Jimmy John’s Fires Employees For Mocking Lynching in Viral Video

What You Need To Know:

Sandwich chain Jimmy John’s has fired four associates of one of its Georgia franchises after a video surfaced of employees mocking lynching by making a string of dough into the shape of a noose.   

3. Coronavirus Update: International College Students Must Attend Classes In Person or Face Deportation

What You Need To Know:

According to new guidelines released by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, International college students will be forced to leave the country or transfer to another college if their schools offer classes entirely online this fall.

4. EBONY Magazine Announces Leadership Transition; Willard Jackson to Step Down as CEO

What You Need To Know:

On the heels of the call for and announcements of major changes at ESSENCE Magazine, the Granddaddy of Black culture magazines, EBONY Magazine has also announced leadership changes.

5. Banking While Black: The Role Of CDFIs In The Black Community

What You Need To Know:

For the Black business community, the struggle has never been so real as the pandemic has hit this demographic extremely hard.

Close