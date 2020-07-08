CLOSE
Charm City
Baltimore City Council Passes Resolution Calling On Atlas Restaurant Group To Drop Dress Code

Off-beat places to visit in Baltimore

The Baltimore City Council passed a resolution on Monday calling on Atlas Restaurant Group to eliminate dress codes at its restaurants.

“[The dress code] leaves an establishment and its workers too open for interpretation and implied, intended or not, for discrimination,” said  Baltimore City Councilwoman Mary Pat Clarke.

In the resolution, the council wants Atlas, “to set an example and be a leader in racial sensitivity and social justice by eliminating its dress code entirely as non-inclusive, divisive, and out of step with the values of the City.”

This comes after an incident last month went viral where a Black boy and his mother were denied service due to the child’s clothing. However, a white child was allowed to eat at Ouzo Bay in Harbor East.

Atlas has since apologized for the incident. Two managers involved in that situation are no longer employed by Ouzo Bay.

