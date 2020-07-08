CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

T.I. Responds To Snitch Allegations After His Old Crime Stoppers Video Resurfaces [Video]

Don't call him Tipster either.

Source: T.I. & Tiny on Bedford Drive in Beverly Hills Featuring: T.I. Where: Los Angeles, CA, United States When: 28 Oct 2013 Credit: Winston Burris/WENN.com

In the age of rainbow-haired informants the public is even more quick to put a snitch jacket on someone regardless of paperwork. T.I. is now having to defend himself again for telling the truth.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

As spotted on HipHopDX the self proclaimed King of the South is facing some serious shade online. In 2006 he and his entourage were leaving a party in Cincinnati where an alleged squabble between them and Hosea Thomas and Padron Thomas occurred.

The two brothers felt disrespected and took to violence to settle the air. T.I. and crew left the venue and faced gunfire which killed his good friend Philant Johnson. Bodyguard Ronald Hausley, driver Elijah Edwards and Janice Gillespie were also injured. Tip would end up taking the stand in that murder case as a witness to the crime.

Fast forward to October 2007 he was busted on federal weapons charges when he allegedly gave a bodyguard $12,000 dollars to purchase automatic machine guns. He would only serve one year of time and infamously appeared in a Crime Stoppers commercial urging Atlanta citizens to call in with any information on open cases

On a recent Instagram Live the “About The Money” rapper became irate when a troll accused of him snitching because of the two aforementioned instances when he aided the law. “Don’t play with my muthaf***ing name ni***,” he yelled. “I’m the muthaf***ing Kang ni***, and never gave no mutha***ing information to get anybody in no muthaf***ing trouble nan time with no police ni***”.

You can see the profanity laden exchange below.

Photo: Bernard Smalls for iOne Digital

T.I. Responds To Snitch Allegations After His Old Crime Stoppers Video Resurfaces [Video]  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

T.I.

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Amy Cooper AKA “Central Park Karen” Will Be…

Finally, Central Karen is finally going to be charged.
07.09.20
Study: Men Twice As Likely To Die From…

Men are being hit harder by COVID-19 than their female counterparts, according to a new study. “Women have a better…
07.08.20
Rickey Smiley Challenges Black Communities ‘To Get These…

Rickey Smiley directly challenged the Black community while delivering a passionate and at times emotional update about his daughter's condition…
07.08.20
Police Chief Defends New York Cop Shown Kneeling…

Yugeshwar Gaindarpersaud claims a police officer in Schenectady beat him, kneeled on his head and arrested him on his own…
07.08.20
Four Jimmy Johns Employees Fired After Making Noose…

  Four employees at a Jimmy John’s restaurant in Woodstock Georgia have been fired after posting a video of themselves…
07.08.20
Breonna Taylor’s Family Says She Was Still Alive…

Breonna Taylor's family is once again speaking out about new details regarding the murder of the 26-year old EMT after…
07.08.20
Ten-a-Key Karen Fired From Job After Screaming “White…

Naturally the video was shared on social media by 16-year-old Sierra Gilmer, an activist and board member of the New Generation…
07.07.20
What Is Blackout Day? Here’s What You Need To…

You’ve probably seen #BlackOutDay2020 making its way across social media by now. So, what is Blackout Day? 
07.07.20
8-Year-Old Secoriea Turner Fatally Shot Near Location Of…

8-year-old Secoriea Turner was fatally shot over the holiday weekend in Atlanta, GA.
07.07.20
Uber Launches “No Mask, No Ride” Campaign Due…

Uber launches the "No Mask, No Ride" campaign to protect riders and drivers from coronavirus.
07.06.20
Close