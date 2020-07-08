CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Gary's Tea: What Makes Someone An "Exotic" Woman? [WATCH]

Today’s tea is all about dating and relationships.

Carmelo Anthony’s alleged baby mama, Mia Burks is upset about his new magazine cover.  She had a series of post and delete tweets happened but no word from Mr. Anthony himself.

Ciara and Russell Wilson celebrated their 4 year anniversary but Gary thinks that Ciara just doesn’t love him as much as she claims.

The show also debates about what’s an “exotic” woman and dating outside of your race.

Lala Anthony has not been playing any games with this social distancing! The Anthony’s have been doing a great job practicing social distance and having fun as well. Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). Lala chose to bring the all white out and show us hows she’s living while striking a sexy pose. Although we all cannot go outside (unless it is urgent) that didn’t stop Lala from celebrating her niece’s birthday via FaceTime! Check out a recap of Lala’s quarantine lifestyle.

Gary’s Tea: What Makes Someone An “Exotic” Woman? [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

