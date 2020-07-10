CLOSE
Sybil Wilkes
WATCH: What You Need To Know — July 10, 2020: Black Lives Matter Mural — Trump Supreme Court Ruling — Joy Reid Goes Prime Time

1. Trump Supreme Court Ruling

What You Need To Know:

In a split decision, the Supreme Court ruled on cases about Donald Trump’s efforts to keep his tax records from investigators.

2. Black Lives Matter Murals Make A Statement From the White House To Trump Tower

What You Need To Know:

Work began on the latest BLACK LIVES MATTER mural in New York City Thursday in the most controversial location.

3. Coronavirus Update: The World Health Organization Reports More Evidence of Airborne Transmission of Covid-19

What You Need To Know:

The World Health Organization has confirmed “emerging evidence” of airborne transmission of the coronavirus.

4. MSNBC’s Joy-Ann Reid Makes Cable News History with Prime Time Move

What You Need To Know:

Fans of MSNBC’s “AM Joy” host Joy-Ann Reid, or as they call themselves, “Reiders”, will soon be rejoicing every night.

5. Amazon Speeds Towards $1.2 Billion Self Driving Black-Led Car Company Zoox

What You Need To Know:

The great disruptor Amazon (AMZN +0.40%) has taken its talent to the autonomous vehicles space with the purchase of Zoox, led by CEO Aicha Evans for $1.2 billion.

WATCH: What You Need To Know — July 10, 2020: Black Lives Matter Mural — Trump Supreme Court Ruling — Joy Reid Goes Prime Time  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

