“I Got ONE THOUSAND DOLLARS Stimulus Promotion” PRESENTED BY Charlie Wilson [CONTEST]

It’s the “I Got ONE THOUSAND DOLLARS” stimulus contest presented by Charlie Wilson and the Rickey Smiley Morning Show! Tune in all week 6AM – 10AM ET and be caller #20 for a chance to win a $1,000 gift card!

CONTEST RULES

“I’m Blessed” By Charlie Wilson Feat. T.I. Inspires Rickey Smiley To Give Thanks

Charlie Wilson Remembers Rivalry With Roger Troutman, Making “Computer Love”

