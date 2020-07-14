CLOSE
Beauty
HomeBeauty

Secure The Bag: Rihanna Gears Up To Launch Fenty Skin on July 31st

The Fashion Awards 2019 - Roaming Arrivals

Source: David M. Benett / Getty

I really wish Rihanna would leave my wallet alone. Seriously.

The musician, actress, designer and beauty entrepreneur is adding skincare to her empire. Fenty Skin will launch on July 31st and I am completely excited! Rihanna has proven to be business savvy by creating products that are inclusive to all people. She changed the game with Fenty Beauty by incorporating a wide spectrum of shades that could potentially reach all complexions. She turned it up a notch with Savage X Fenty by including various body types during her runway shows. We already know about her musical contributions. Sis has sold over 250 million records and singles, making her one of the best-selling artists of all time. Now she’s coming for the skincare industry.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

In a little over 2 weeks, Fenty fans will be able to add the brand to their skincare regimen. For now, you can sign up via the website and get early access of July 29th. I can’t say that I didn’t expect the mogul to tap into skincare. Back in March of 2019, Rih filed a trademark of the brand name, hinting towards a new venture.

In her May 2020 interview with British Vogue, Rihanna let the readers know a skin care brand is on the horizon “Skincare, it’s the truth. It either works or it doesn’t. There’s nowhere to hide,” she said. Although we don’t know what products to expect, according to Page Six, Rihanna’s trademark filing will include, “medicated and non-medicated skincare, soap, body care and personal care products (excluding color cosmetics, perfume and other fragrance-only products), and related accessories such as kits, tools and applicators.”

I will be on the frontlines, ready to purchase a few Fenty Skin products. What about you? Will you be adding the brand to your skincare regimen?

DON’T MISS…

Gabrielle Union’s Glowy Skin Secret Is This Bronzer From Fenty Beauty

Rihanna’s Sexy New Savage X Fenty Collection Is The Perfect Way To Spice Up Isolation With Bae

Secure The Bag: Rihanna Gears Up To Launch Fenty Skin on July 31st  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

rihanna

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
The Wendy’s Where Rayshard Brooks Was Killed Has…

The Wendy's restaurant where Rayshard Brooks was killed by Atlanta Police officers has been demolished.
07.15.20
‘Get Your Knee Off Our Necks!’ National March…

The "Get Off Our Necks" Commitment March has been planned for Aug. 28 and is expected to include civil rights…
07.15.20
Black Family Calls Out Racist Letter From ‘Neighborhood’…

An Indiana couple speaks out.
07.14.20
Racist President Wears Mask Publicly After 132K Die…

Donald Trump, the racist President of the United States, finally work a mask in public yesterday (July 11). It happened…
07.13.20
Christian Cooper Won’t Cooperate In The Prosecution Of…

Christian Cooper says he feels bad for "Central Park Karen."
07.10.20
Amy Cooper AKA “Central Park Karen” Will Be…

Finally, Central Karen is finally going to be charged.
07.09.20
Study: Men Twice As Likely To Die From…

Men are being hit harder by COVID-19 than their female counterparts, according to a new study. “Women have a better…
07.08.20
Rickey Smiley Challenges Black Communities ‘To Get These…

Rickey Smiley directly challenged the Black community while delivering a passionate and at times emotional update about his daughter's condition…
07.08.20
Police Chief Defends New York Cop Shown Kneeling…

Yugeshwar Gaindarpersaud claims a police officer in Schenectady beat him, kneeled on his head and arrested him on his own…
07.08.20
Four Jimmy Johns Employees Fired After Making Noose…

  Four employees at a Jimmy John’s restaurant in Woodstock Georgia have been fired after posting a video of themselves…
07.08.20
Close