CLOSE
Health
HomeHealth

Natural Remedies That Could Help COVID-19

Natural Remedies for COVID-19

Source: Radio One / Urban One

COVID-19, the coronavirus, or the Rona whatever you call it is rapidly spreading in the U.S.  People are being diagnosed every day, some are extremely sick and some have little to no symptoms at all.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

The CDC calls this non-acute care when you are home with mild to moderate symptoms and not on oxygen. If you are sick and not in the hospital would you know what to do to treat yourself?  Or maybe you’re taking care of a loved one and need to know how to treat them.  While there is no cure that works for everyone there are some natural tips from doctors and people that have had COVID-19 that could help you get better quicker.

RELATED STORY: Coronavirus Updates: Dr. Collier Shares How To Boost Your Immune System [VIDEO]

Herbal:

Vitamins:

 

Supplements

  • Lysine
  • Melatonin
  • Quercetin
  • Quinine
  • Acetylcysteine
  • Saline Nasal Irrigation
  • Apple cider vinegar

Diet

  • Remove Dairy
  • Lots of Vegetables

 

Treatment

  • Steam for Congestion (add eucalyptus oils)

 

There is no proven evidence that any natural remedies will prevent or cure COVID-19.  However, many of these natural remedies/supplements have been proven to boost your immune system which can help you get better from an infectious disease.  Please consult with your doctor.

Magic’s in your Inbox! Sign Up For Our Newsletter Today!

source

source

Natural Remedies That Could Help COVID-19  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

coronavirus

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
The Wendy’s Where Rayshard Brooks Was Killed Has…

The Wendy's restaurant where Rayshard Brooks was killed by Atlanta Police officers has been demolished.
07.15.20
‘Get Your Knee Off Our Necks!’ National March…

The "Get Off Our Necks" Commitment March has been planned for Aug. 28 and is expected to include civil rights…
07.15.20
Black Family Calls Out Racist Letter From ‘Neighborhood’…

An Indiana couple speaks out.
07.14.20
Racist President Wears Mask Publicly After 132K Die…

Donald Trump, the racist President of the United States, finally work a mask in public yesterday (July 11). It happened…
07.13.20
Christian Cooper Won’t Cooperate In The Prosecution Of…

Christian Cooper says he feels bad for "Central Park Karen."
07.10.20
Amy Cooper AKA “Central Park Karen” Will Be…

Finally, Central Karen is finally going to be charged.
07.09.20
Study: Men Twice As Likely To Die From…

Men are being hit harder by COVID-19 than their female counterparts, according to a new study. “Women have a better…
07.08.20
Rickey Smiley Challenges Black Communities ‘To Get These…

Rickey Smiley directly challenged the Black community while delivering a passionate and at times emotional update about his daughter's condition…
07.08.20
Police Chief Defends New York Cop Shown Kneeling…

Yugeshwar Gaindarpersaud claims a police officer in Schenectady beat him, kneeled on his head and arrested him on his own…
07.08.20
Four Jimmy Johns Employees Fired After Making Noose…

  Four employees at a Jimmy John’s restaurant in Woodstock Georgia have been fired after posting a video of themselves…
07.08.20
Close