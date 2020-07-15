CLOSE
Wild & Out: Nick Cannon Fired By ViacomCBS After Anti-Semitic Comments On ‘Cannon’s Class’ Podcast

Nick Cannon‘s long partnership with ViacomCBS is over.

The 39-year-old Cannon was axed by the TV giant on Tuesday (July 14) after he refused to apologize for anti-Semitic comments he made on his Cannon’s Class podcast.

Cannon was interviewing former Public Enemy member Professor Griff on the June 23 episode of the podcast. Griff’s own history with anti-Semitic comments are notable as he was booted from Public Enemy by Chuck D after a 1989 interview where he blamed Jewish people for “the majority of wickedness that goes on across the globe.”

Cannon said that “the Semitic people are Black people” and that Black people were “the true Hebrews.”

He added, “You can’t be anti-Semitic when we are the Semitic people. When we are the same people they want to be. That’s our birthright.”

On Monday (July 13), Cannon addressed the controversial comments while refusing to apologize.

“Anyone who knows me knows that I have no hate in my heart nor malice intentions,” Cannon wrote. “I do not condone hate speech nor the spread of hateful rhetoric. We are living in a time when it is more important than ever to promote unity and understanding.”

He added, “The Black and Jewish communities have both faced enormous hatred, oppression persecution and prejudice for thousands of years and in many ways have and will continue to work together to overcome these obstacles.”

Cannon’s partnership with Viacom dates back to when he starred on All That in the late ’90s and early 2000s. He went on to host a number of shows on Nick and MTV, including the highly popular Wild N’ Out. In 2007 he was named the chairman of Nickelodeon’s young adult programming platform, TeenNick.

“While we support ongoing education and dialogue in the fight against bigotry, we are deeply troubled that Nick has failed to acknowledge or apologize for perpetuating anti-Semitism, and we are terminating our relationship with him,” ViacomCBS said in a statement released Tuesday (July 14).

Wild & Out: Nick Cannon Fired By ViacomCBS After Anti-Semitic Comments On ‘Cannon’s Class’ Podcast  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

