Hot Spot: Here’s Why Tamera Mowry-Housley Left The Real [WATCH]

The real comes out.  Tamera-Mowry Housley quit the day time show The Real due to a 75% pay decrease. Due to the huge pay gap amongst the group, it started to cause friction.  Since the show tried to give Tamera $1 million per season instead of her $3 million, she decided to leave the show.

In other news, Tina Turner is coming out of retirement to do “What’s Love Got To Do With It” remix for the old heads to pop back out! 

Happy 40th birthday to our favorite twins!

Hot Spot: Here’s Why Tamera Mowry-Housley Left The Real [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Judge Sends Black Teen To Juvenile Detention Center…

A 15-year-old Michigan teen was incarcerated after a judge ruled she violated her probation by not completing her online coursework.
07.15.20
The Wendy’s Where Rayshard Brooks Was Killed Has…

The Wendy's restaurant where Rayshard Brooks was killed by Atlanta Police officers has been demolished.
07.15.20
‘Get Your Knee Off Our Necks!’ National March…

The "Get Off Our Necks" Commitment March has been planned for Aug. 28 and is expected to include civil rights…
07.15.20
Black Family Calls Out Racist Letter From ‘Neighborhood’…

An Indiana couple speaks out.
07.14.20
Racist President Wears Mask Publicly After 132K Die…

Donald Trump, the racist President of the United States, finally work a mask in public yesterday (July 11). It happened…
07.13.20
Christian Cooper Won’t Cooperate In The Prosecution Of…

Christian Cooper says he feels bad for "Central Park Karen."
07.10.20
Amy Cooper AKA “Central Park Karen” Will Be…

Finally, Central Karen is finally going to be charged.
07.09.20
Study: Men Twice As Likely To Die From…

Men are being hit harder by COVID-19 than their female counterparts, according to a new study. “Women have a better…
07.08.20
Rickey Smiley Challenges Black Communities ‘To Get These…

Rickey Smiley directly challenged the Black community while delivering a passionate and at times emotional update about his daughter's condition…
07.08.20
Police Chief Defends New York Cop Shown Kneeling…

Yugeshwar Gaindarpersaud claims a police officer in Schenectady beat him, kneeled on his head and arrested him on his own…
07.08.20
