Undefeated Boxer Travell “Black Magic” Mazion Dies In Texas Car Crash

TMZ Sports confirms that undefeated boxer Travell “Black Magic” Mazion passed away in a car crash in Austin, Texas.

The rising boxing star was 24 years old.  He was known for his unbeaten 17-0 record after his last fight in January at the Alamodome in San Antonio, TX where he beat Fernando Castaneda.

TMZ says “It was an impressive: 58-second victory for Mazion — who won the NABF 154 pound title in the process.”

Boxing legends are sharing their condolences to social media in remembrance for the j rising Junior Middleweight fighter.

Details of the accident are still developing but reports state it involved multiple individuals.

Undefeated Boxer Travell “Black Magic” Mazion Dies In Texas Car Crash  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

