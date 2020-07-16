Undefeated Boxer Travell “Black Magic” Mazion Dies In Texas Car Crash

TMZ Sports confirms that undefeated boxer Travell “Black Magic” Mazion passed away in a car crash in Austin, Texas.

The rising boxing star was 24 years old. He was known for his unbeaten 17-0 record after his last fight in January at the Alamodome in San Antonio, TX where he beat Fernando Castaneda.

TMZ says “It was an impressive: 58-second victory for Mazion — who won the NABF 154 pound title in the process.”

Boxing legends are sharing their condolences to social media in remembrance for the j rising Junior Middleweight fighter.

I'm hearing Travell "Black Magic" Mazion passed away in a car crash at the age of 24. Here he is winning the NABF Title in January. #Boxing #RIP pic.twitter.com/IGjS9bKB7U — Chris Faulkner (@ChristoFaulk) July 16, 2020

Details of the accident are still developing but reports state it involved multiple individuals.

