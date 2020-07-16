“I Feel Ashamed”: Nick Cannon Apologizes For Anti-Semitic Comments, Will Remain As Host of ‘The Masked Singer’

After taking a pretty solid stance following being handed the pink slip by ViacomCBS for his anti-Semitic comments, Nick Cannon is now saying sorry…again.
The Wild ‘N Out general took a step back and apologized for his anti-Semitic remarks he made just 24 hours after he dropped somewhat of an apology. In that same breath, he also called for ViacomCBS to give him full ownership of his billion-dollar Wild ‘N Out brand he claims he was finessed out of.
In his newest apology, Cannon takes full responsibility for the anti-Semitic comments that were dropped on his Cannon Class series.
“First and foremost, I extend my deepest and most sincere apologies to my Jewish sisters and brothers for the hurtful and divisive words that came out of my mouth during my interview with Richard Griffin.”
“Nick has sincerely apologized and quickly taken steps to educate himself and make amends.”
The media mogul has also revealed that he has spoken with Rabbi Abraham Cooper, director of global social action stating that his first words to him were an apology for the hurt he caused to the Jewish community.
It will be interesting to see if Nick’s mea culpa will help get him his gig back with ViacomCBS.
