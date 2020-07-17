CLOSE
Georgia’s Gov. Brian Kemp Sues Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms For Caring About People

Mayor Bottoms, who recently recovered from COVID-19, has instituted a mandatory face mask rule to help curtail the spread of the virus

The state of Georgia is one of many across the nation seeing an uptick and surging of positive COVID-19 tests, signaling the alarm for more to be done to mitigate the spread. However, Gov. Brian Kemp has decided not to enforce a statewide mask mandate and instead filed to sue Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms for instituting a city-wide mandate.

Atlanta, the state’s most populous city and over 51 percent Black, seen some spikes in the numbers with Mayor Bottoms implementing a mandate for masks to be worn in public spaces throughout the city. Kemp framed Bottoms’ measures as an affront to economic recovery efforts instead of the public health focus that is was, moving lockstep with President Donald Trump’s reckless policies and positions on handling COVID-19.

“This lawsuit is on behalf of the Atlanta business owners and their hardworking employees who are struggling to survive during these difficult times,” Kemp shared in a statement.

He added, “I refuse to sit back and watch as disastrous policies threaten the lives and livelihoods of our citizens.” We will fight to stop these reckless actions and put people over pandemic politics.”

Citing Kemp’s lawsuit via a retweet, Mayor Bottoms stood firm in keeping her mandate for masks in place while speaking directly about her family’s battles with COVID-19.

“3104 Georgians have died and I and my family are amongst the 106k who have tested positive for COVID-19. Meanwhile, I have been sued by @GovKemp for a mask mandate. A better use of tax payer money would be to expand testing and contact tracing,” Bottoms tweeted.

Bottoms later added in another tweet that Kemp is suing her over the recommended guidelines that the entire nation should be following but agendas are apparently at play with some suggesting that a resurging economy is far more important than the lives of Americans.

Close