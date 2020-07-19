CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Kanye West Tweets & Deletes New ‘DONDA’ Album Announcement

Only Yeezy really knows what Yeezy is up to.

Celebrities Attend The 69th NBA All-Star Game - Inside

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Kanye West been back in his social media and troll bag lately, so of course a new album is likely on the way. Yesterday (July 18), Yeezy tweeted, and then soon deleted, an announcement of the release date for his new DONDA album.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

Wested tweeted that the new album would be arriving on Friday, July 24 along with the tracklist of the project.

This is the Internets, so nothing is ever truly deleted once you put it out there.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Initial reports had the new album’s title as God’s Country. Recently, he shared a song called “Donda” on what would have been his late mother’s 71st birthday.

Lately, Kanye West’s suspect political ambitions have been getting more attention than his actual music. Although we still don’t think son is actually going to run for POTUS, he did manage to get his name on the ballot in Oklahoma.

In all seriousness, we home Kanye West is taking care of his mental health, with a TMZ report saying sources had said he has been experiencing an annual episode of his bipolar depression and that his family is concerned with his well-being.

[H/T Highsnobiety]

Kanye West Tweets & Deletes New ‘DONDA’ Album Announcement  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Kanye West

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Madden 21 Will Remove Washington Team’s Racist Nickname…

The leading video game developer will no longer feature the former logo, this after the team finally decided to drop…
07.20.20
New York Mom Accuses Neighbor Of ‘Racially Motivated’…

Long Island protesters rally behind her.
07.20.20
Georgia’s Gov. Brian Kemp Sues Atlanta Mayor Keisha…

Mayor Bottoms, who recently recovered from COVID-19, has instituted a mandatory face mask rule to help curtail the spread of…
07.20.20
Zindzi Mandela, Nelson Mandela’s Daughter Tested Positive For…

Nelson Mandela's youngest daughter Zindzi Mandela died Monday (July 13) at 59 years old.
07.17.20
Photo Shows ‘Karen’s Husband’ Pulling Gun On Walmart…

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office are investigating the situation.
07.17.20
Secoriea Turner’s Suspected Killer Charged With Murder As…

Julian Conley, 19, who is suspected of shooting at a car in Atlanta and killing an 8-year-old girl inside, was…
07.16.20
Judge Sends Black Teen To Juvenile Detention Center…

A 15-year-old Michigan teen was incarcerated after a judge ruled she violated her probation by not completing her online coursework.
07.15.20
The Wendy’s Where Rayshard Brooks Was Killed Has…

The Wendy's restaurant where Rayshard Brooks was killed by Atlanta Police officers has been demolished.
07.15.20
‘Get Your Knee Off Our Necks!’ National March…

The "Get Off Our Necks" Commitment March has been planned for Aug. 28 and is expected to include civil rights…
07.15.20
Black Family Calls Out Racist Letter From ‘Neighborhood’…

An Indiana couple speaks out.
07.14.20
Close