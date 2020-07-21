CLOSE
Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

Beyoncé Blessed Us With A New Official Trailer For ‘Black is King’

Queen Bey's new project is just two weeks away.

"The Lion King" European Premiere - VIP Arrivals

Source: Dave J Hogan / Getty

Beyoncé has made more than a visual album, she made one of the Blackest films Disney+ has in their repertoire.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

In two weeks, fans will finally get to see what Queen Bey’s new trailer teases for her forthcoming visual album Black Is King. Of course, Jay-Z with friends Naomi Campbell, Kelly Roland, and Lupita Nyong’o make an appearance on the project.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

By the looks of the trailer, the big wigs at Disney spared no expense to ensure Bey’s project debuts like a blockbuster film. The story in Black Is King reimagines the lessons in the movie The Lion King, where she starred as Simba’s homie Nala in last year’s live-action remake. 

 Via NYPost:

“The voyages of Black families throughout time are honored in the tale about a young king’s transcendent journey through betrayal, love, and self-identity. His ancestors help guide him toward his destiny, and with his father’s teachings and guidance from his childhood love, he earns the virtues needed to reclaim his home and throne.”

The project features music from Bey’s The Lion King: The Gift album and will provide visual treatments for “Brown Skin Girl,” “My Power,” and “Mood 4 Eva.”

Bey can be heard on the voiceover saying, “Life is a set of choices. Lead, or be led astray. Follow your light, or lose it.”

Black Is King, which is written, executive produced and directed by Beyoncé, will debut globally July 31 on Disney+. Now might be a good time to splurge on that subscription. 

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Watch the official trailer below.

Beyoncé Blessed Us With A New Official Trailer For ‘Black is King’  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Beyonce

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Trump’s Secret ‘Gestapo’ Police Are Coming To A…

Federal agents who have been eerily compared to the Gestapo are expected to be coming to several "diverse cities" soon…
07.22.20
Everything To Know About 15-Year-Old Black Girl Locked…

A Michigan community demands her release.
07.22.20
Two Men Charged In Fourth Of July Lynching…

Two men are in jail for sickeningly racist Independence Day incident that went viral.
07.21.20
Man Dressed As FedEx Driver Murders Son of…

While no suspect nor motive has been established at this point, it wouldn't be out of the question to suspect…
07.21.20
Madden 21 Will Remove Washington Team’s Racist Nickname…

The leading video game developer will no longer feature the former logo, this after the team finally decided to drop…
07.20.20
New York Mom Accuses Neighbor Of ‘Racially Motivated’…

Long Island protesters rally behind her.
07.20.20
Georgia’s Gov. Brian Kemp Sues Atlanta Mayor Keisha…

Mayor Bottoms, who recently recovered from COVID-19, has instituted a mandatory face mask rule to help curtail the spread of…
07.20.20
Zindzi Mandela, Nelson Mandela’s Daughter Tested Positive For…

Nelson Mandela's youngest daughter Zindzi Mandela died Monday (July 13) at 59 years old.
07.17.20
Photo Shows ‘Karen’s Husband’ Pulling Gun On Walmart…

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office are investigating the situation.
07.17.20
Secoriea Turner’s Suspected Killer Charged With Murder As…

Julian Conley, 19, who is suspected of shooting at a car in Atlanta and killing an 8-year-old girl inside, was…
07.16.20
Close